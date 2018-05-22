Australian archbishop Philip Wilson convicted of covering up child sex abuse

Philip Wilson is the most senior Catholic to be convicted of covering up child abuse Credit: APTN

An Australian archbishop has been convicted of covering up child sex abuse, becoming the most senior member of the Roman Catholic church to be charged and found guilty of the offence. Philip Wilson, the Archbishop of Adelaide, faces a possible two years in prison when he is sentenced next month. He was found to have covered up the abuse of alterboys by the paedophile priest James Fletcher in the 1970s, a charge to which he had pleaded not guilty. Wilson has been released on bail until he appears at a sentencing hearing on June 9, where prosecutors are expected to argue for a custodial sentence. In a statement issued by the Catholic Church, Wilson said he was disappointed by the conviction. "I will now have to consider the reasons and consult closely with my lawyers to determine the next steps," he said.

Wilson faces a possible two years in prison Credit: APTN

Wilson, 67, was found guilty by a Newcastle Local Court, north of Sydney, following a magistrate-only trial. The clergyman, who suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer's disease but says medication has helped his memory, maintained during his trial that he could not remember being told by two alterboys in 1976 that they were abused by Fletcher. Fletcher, who was arrested in 2004 and was found guilty of nine counts of child sexual abuse, died of a stroke in prison in 2006. Magistrate Robert Stone said he was satisfied one of the altar boys, Peter Creigh had been a "truthful and reliable" witness. Mr Creigh told the court he had trusted Wilson, then an assistant priest, would take action after he told him Fletcher had repeatedly abused him in 1971 when he was 10. He said that Wilson had a "look of horror" on his face when told of the abuse, but that he took no action and did not tell police. The court has ordered that Mr Creigh can be named in media reports on his testimony, but the second accuser cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Creigh said it was a 'very significant day' for the victims of abuse Credit: APTN