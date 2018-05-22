BeMoreMartyn: The play about Manchester attack victim and Corrie superfan Martyn Hett

By ITV News digital reporter Ryan Ramgobin

Twenty-two people had their lives cut short after the Manchester terror attack - among those was 29-year-old Martyn Hett. His death sparked tributes online and #BeMoreMartyn began trending on Twitter.

A lover of Mariah Carey and Coronation Street - Hett's two pleasures are making an appearance at a play celebrating his life called #BeMoreMartyn: The Boy with the Deirdre Tattoo.

The cast of #BeMoreMartyn: The Boy with the Deirdre Tattoo. Credit: ITV News

Eight of Martyn’s closest friends were interviewed and their words and anecdotes are the foundation of the play.

Adam Zane, Artistic Director of Hope Theatre Company, told ITV News: “It’s a story that’s really important to me and I think Martyn as a person is inspirational.” “He is a very important and much lost member of the LGBT community. He was someone who was out and proud and lived unashamedly who he was and that’s a really strong message to young LGBT people who might be struggling with coming out.”

Former Coronation Street actress Paula Lane is in the cast Credit: ITV News