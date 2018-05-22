- ITV Report
#BeMoreMartyn: The play about Manchester attack victim and Corrie superfan Martyn Hett
- By ITV News digital reporter Ryan Ramgobin
Twenty-two people had their lives cut short after the Manchester terror attack - among those was 29-year-old Martyn Hett.
His death sparked tributes online and #BeMoreMartyn began trending on Twitter.
A lover of Mariah Carey and Coronation Street - Hett's two pleasures are making an appearance at a play celebrating his life called #BeMoreMartyn: The Boy with the Deirdre Tattoo.
Eight of Martyn’s closest friends were interviewed and their words and anecdotes are the foundation of the play.
Adam Zane, Artistic Director of Hope Theatre Company, told ITV News: “It’s a story that’s really important to me and I think Martyn as a person is inspirational.”
“He is a very important and much lost member of the LGBT community. He was someone who was out and proud and lived unashamedly who he was and that’s a really strong message to young LGBT people who might be struggling with coming out.”
The cast features former Coronation Street actress Paula Lane who “fell in love with the script straight away”.
Lane describes Hett as “an absolute scream.”
“The ultimate friend you could ever, ever wish for. And I think that’s why I really want to do this play to give him something back.”
The play runs from 21-26 May in Manchester, 29 May - 1 June in Brighton, and 3 June in London. More information can be found here.