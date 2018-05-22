Brexit 'has knocked £900 off average UK household income', says Mark Carney

Brexit has hit the UK economy and left the average household losing out on around £900 a year, the Bank of England governor has said.

Mark Carney said British economic growth was “up to 2%" lower than the Bank's 2016 predictions based on a UK vote to stay.

And the slowdown is largely down to business concerns over Brexit, he told the Treasury Select Committee.

“Real household incomes are about £900 lower than we forecast in 2016," he said.

“The question is why and what drove that difference. Some of it is ascribed to Brexit.”

Mr Carney said business investment was still being held back, but there was a chance there could be a “sharp pick-up” in the economy when the Brexit agreement is finalised.

“It’s understandable why businesses are holding back – there’s some big decisions that are about to be made – why wouldn’t they want to wait until the path becomes clearer?” he told MPs.