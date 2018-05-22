Business owner guilty of deaths over fire at store ‘rammed’ full of fireworks

A business owner has been convicted of two manslaughter charges after a deadly blaze engulfed his shop which he had “rammed” full with fireworks.

Richard Pearson, director of SP Fireworks, was found guilty of causing the deaths of his colleague Simon Hillier and customer Stewart Staples in October 2014.

Mr Hillier, 41, and Mr Staples, 57, both from Hednesford, died as a result of inhaling products of combustion during the fierce fire at Pearson’s business unit in Baswich, Stafford.

After the blaze broke out, Pearson told paramedics his shop was “rammed” with fireworks and that he would “go to prison” for his part in the blaze.

The 44-year-old defendant, of Holyrood Close, Stafford, looked to the ground in the dock at Stafford Crown Court as he was found guilty of both charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Pearson, who denied both charges, told jurors last week that he believed the fire may have been started by a home-made firework, causing an explosion to “roll” from a stairwell across his shop.