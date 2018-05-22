CCTV shows aftermath of horrifying Islington stabbing

CCTV footage has emerged appearing to show a street scene around the moment a man was stabbed to death on a busy street. The attack in north London took place at rush hour and was witnessed by several members of the public, including a young girl. Moments later a man is seen fleeing from the scene in Upper Street, Islington. It is not known how he is connected with the incident, if at all.

Local business owner Gregory Barry said he saw the incident unfold over his CCTV. He told the Press Association: “There were two blokes in a van, it pulled up on the street. “It looked like there was an altercation and the fight carried on outside the van.” The victim, who has not yet been named, died at around 6.30pm on Monday, Scotland Yard said.

A cordon was put in place along the road, which is lined with high-end shops and restaurants. Islington councillor Paul Convery described the attack as “horrifying”. He tweeted: “Shocking incident on Upper Street right now outside Town Hall. Reported that man fatally stabbed.” Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

Forensic officers at the scene on Upper Street in Islington

A nearby church was opened for food and shelter after many residents were unable to access their homes. Forensic officers were scanning the road near to where the stabbing took place and a tent was erected over the spot where the incident happened.

