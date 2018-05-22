Stars including David Walliams and Martine McCutcheon pay tribute at Dale Winton’s funeral

TV legend Dale Winton was laid to rest on what would have been his 63rd birthday. Credit: PA

David Walliams, Gloria Hunniford and Martine McCutcheon were among the the star guests leading mourners at the funeral of Dale Winton. The Supermarket Sweep star died in April and was laid to rest at a church in central London on Tuesday, on what would have been his 63rd birthday. An order of service for the funeral, held at One Marylebone, revealed that Walliams gave a reading, as well as former EastEnders star McCutcheon.

The order of service for the funeral of Supermarket Sweep star Dale Winton. Credit: PA

Tony Blackburn, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, Steve Allen, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Graeme Souness and Piers Morgan were also seen arriving for the service. Following the funeral, Piers Morgan said the service was "incredibly moving" and that it was what the late TV presenter "would have wanted".

Piers Morgan said the service brought a tear to his eye. Credit: PA

Morgan told the Press Association: "I think Dale would have loved it. There were some lovely musical performances, Blue were great and Claire Sweeney, and all the addresses - there were a lot of them - they were all very different and very moving." The Good Morning Britain host said a reading by Winton's three godsons "brought a tear to everyone's eye".

TV presenter Christopher Biggins and actress Claire Sweeney attend Dale's funeral. Credit: PA

Morgan said he shed a tear when the godsons were talking, adding: "I've got three sons who are a little bit older than them and to have that kind of profound effect on boys of that age is quite an unusual thing, and they were all clearly very, very close to him.

Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon gave a reading along with comedian David Walliams. Credit: PA

He said:"They got quite emotional, we all got quite emotional - the whole thing was perfectly pitched, beautifully organised, perfect casting, just as Dale would have wanted. "And I think he'd have looked down and thought 'they did me proud'." Claire Sweeney and the boy band Blue performed, while comedian Jon Culshaw gave a tribute.

Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams after the funeral. Credit: PA

Blue performed their hit One Love, while Sweeney sang Alfie, recorded by Cilla Black in 1965, and Going Back by Dusty Springfield. Walliams, a close friend of Winton’s, read If You Go, also recorded by Springfield, while McCutcheon read What Should Life Be?

Loose Woman Gloria Hunniford arrives at Old Church, in London for the funeral. Credit: PA

Winton was found dead at his home in north London on April 18. Following his death, Walliams described him as “the best company, always outrageous & hilarious”, adding: “He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans.” The gameshow host’s death is being treated by Scotland Yard as unexplained but not suspicious.

Dale Winton became a household name after presenting game shows such as Supermarket Sweep. Credit: PA