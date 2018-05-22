Dry, warm and sunny for many with some heavy, thundery showers

Any remaining rain over northwest Scotland will die out this morning and it will turn brighter.

Low cloud and fog will persist on some coasts, especially along northeast England and eastern Scotland.

It will be dry, warm and sunny elsewhere in the UK with a risk of isolated, locally heavy, thundery showers for parts of central and southern England and Wales.

It will be warm again in the sunshine with a top temperature of 24 or 25 Celsius (75 or 77F) likely.