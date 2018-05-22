Former England football captain Terry Butcher says son Christopher was 'victim of war'

Former England football captain Terry Butcher has said his son Christopher was a “victim of war” as an inquest heard the former soldier struggled to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before his death.

Christopher Butcher, 35, had been a captain in the British Army and served in Afghanistan with the Royal Artillery.

But on his return he turned to drugs as he battled PTSD.

An inquest in Ipswich concluded that Christopher died of an abnormal enlargement of the heart, of uncertain cause, combined with the effect of drugs against a background of PTSD, coroner’s officer Stefan Jochan said.

Christopher died at the family home in Bawdsey, Suffolk, on October 16 2017.