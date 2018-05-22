Harry Kane to captain England at Fifa World Cup in Russia

The Premier League's top English scorer, Harry Kane, has been selected as captain of the Thee Lions for the Fifa World Cup. Credit: PA

Striker Harry Kane is ready for the "amazing honour" of leading England at the World Cup after being selected as captain by manager Gareth Southgate. The Tottenham striker, who follows in the footsteps of England greats such as David Beckham and Bobby Moore, was confirmed as Three Lions skipper during a team meeting at St George's Park on Monday. He has long been the favourite to take up the prestigious role but Southgate's tendency to rotate the armband meant teammates including Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Spurs club-mate Eric Dier were still in contention.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Now, with just 23 days to go before the competition gets under way, Kane has emerged as the nation's figurehead after leading England on several occasions previously. "To be leading the lads out is going to be special," Kane said as he and Southgate appeared in a live stream on England's official Twitter feed. "Obviously you always dream of playing for England, growing up. To be the captain is that little bit more. It's an amazing honour. "(I'm) so excited, obviously excited for the World Cup. I just can't wait to be there and experience it. But for me nothing changes - I'm the same person, the same player, and it's just about the team. We've just got to do what we can and go as far as we can."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 24-year-old added on his personal Twitter account: "A very proud day. It means a lot to me to be named @England captain. A massive thanks to family, friends and fans who have supported me through thick and thin." Kane first skippered England in the qualifier against Scotland last June and has done so on three further occasions. He has made all the right impressions on Southgate who captained all of his professional clubs and knows plenty about the expectations the post entails. "Harry has some outstanding personal qualities. He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day," he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.