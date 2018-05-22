'I write to him every week' - Mother of Manchester Arena attack victim remembers son who 'lit up the room'

Sat in the car, waiting for her son and his partner's daughter to leave an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, June Tron heard a huge bang and her car shook.

"As a mother, you know... There's something inside, and you think: 'That's it, something's happened... He's gone."

June's son Philip was one of 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device.

His partner's 19-year-old daughter, Courtney Boyle, also died in the blast.

More than 800 others were injured.