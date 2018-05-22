Marks & Spencer releases list of store closures under plans to shut more than 100 shops

Marks and Spencer has released a list of store closures under wide-ranging plans to move a third of its sales online.

The business intends to close more than 100 stores by 2022 and on Tuesday named 14 that are either set for closure or proposed to close.

In total, 872 employees are affected by the announcement.

The closures are mainly directed at under-performing M&S clothing and home stores.

Shops definitely earmarked for closure include: