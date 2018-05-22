Manchester terror attack victims find friendship through tragedy

The heartbreaking events of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena tested the resilience of the victims and their families.

Emily Murrell, 13, and Adam Lawler, 16, both attended the concert that night and were seriously injured.

They did not know each other a year ago, but have now formed a true friendship after meeting in hospital whilst they recovered.

Although they both sustained life-changing physical injuries, Emily and Adam are now focusing on healing the emotional wounds that they have suffered.