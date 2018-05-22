Muslim man who offered hugs to strangers after Manchester attack on why it was the ‘best thing’ he’s done in his life

A Muslim man's 'act of kindness' following the Manchester terror attack a year ago has been recognised in a series of art displays around the city.

Three days after a suicide bomber in the Manchester Arena killed 22 people last May, 23-year-old Baktash Noori, who vlogs as Bako, stood blindfolded in the city centre offering people hugs.

He told ITV News: “My mum being as protective as she is, she told me not to go out because I was a brown young Muslim man.

“I think the main thing that affected me was people quickly pointing fingers and having that thought within your own city you feel unsafe, it’s not good.

“I stood out in St Ann’s Square, with my arms out and a cardboard sign that said ‘I’m a Muslim, I trust you. Do you trust me?’”

The city’s response to Bako’s gesture was heartening.

In the video recording posted on YouTube, one Mancunian is heard telling the vlogger: “It’s a fantastic catch in what you are doing.

“And I think it’s the best thing I’ve seen all day.”