Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance as a married couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance as a married couple. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a garden party at Buckingham Palace celebrating the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday. It is the couple's first royal official engagement since they were married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The event also marks the Duchess' first event as a fully-fledged member of the royal family.

The couple looked happy and relaxed in photographs from the party, which is celebrating Charles' charitable work and association with military regiments and units. Meghan looked elegant in a cream dress by Goat and a matching hat by Philip Treacy, while the Duchess of Cornwall was vibrant in a bright green suit. The event includes more than 6,000 people from charities Charles supports in celebration of his patronage work.

Prince Harry made a speech to the assembled guests in which he remembered the victims of the Manchester Terror attack, which took place a exactly a year ago. He offered personal thanks to members of the emergency services and youth cadets present at the party. "On behalf of my family and everyone here, I would like to say thank you to the Emergency Services and all those who supported the injured and affected," he said. "My brother, William, would be here today, were he not attending the service in Manchester to honour the victims, their families, the Emergency Services and the survivors, this afternoon. Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones and those still dealing with the experiences of that night."

