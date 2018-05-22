Ariana Grande sends message of support as Manchester remembers Arena bombing one year on

Events are being held in Manchester today to mark one year since the city was hit by a bombing that killed 22 people.

Ariana Grande, who had been performing at the Manchester Arena when the atrocity happened on May 22 last year, tweeted a message of support for those affected.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she said. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

As well as those who died, hundreds of people were injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of the concert.

The Duke of Cambridge and the prime minister will join families of the victims at a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral. Many of those injured in the attack, as well as first responders, civic leaders and other national figures will also attend.

The invitation-only service, held between 2pm and 3pm, will incorporate a national silence at 2.30pm, which will also be marked at UK government buildings.