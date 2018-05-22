Sovereignty dispute no bar to commercial links with Argentina, says Johnson

The continuing dispute about the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands should not get in the way of Britain building deeper commercial links with Argentina, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said. Mr Johnson was speaking after talks with his Argentine opposite number Jorge Faurie, at the end of a three-day visit which has seen him become the first UK Foreign Secretary to go to the South American state for 25 years. Standing alongside Mr Johnson in the San Martin Palace, Mr Faurie made clear that Buenos Aires was not backing down on its claim to the islands Argentina knows as Las Malvinas, and suggested it still wanted negotiations with Britain over sovereignty.

Boris Johnson Latin America tour Credit: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson with his Argentinean counterpart Jorge Faurie in Buenos Aires (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Mr Faurie said that the government of President Mauricio Macri wanted to “rebuild mutual trust” with the UK, more than 30 years after the 1982 war. Mr Johnson said: “Our two positions on the sovereignty issue are well known, but that doesn’t preclude and shouldn’t preclude all we are doing together now to build a partnership and an intensifying commercial relationship.” Mr Faurie said that talks during Mr Johnson’s visit “bear testimony to the wealth and richness of our bilateral relationship and to the possibility for the creation of trust without in any way undermining our positions or sovereignty claims, which hold valid for Argentina based upon the historic titles”. Asked whether the Falklands could ever again be the pretext for war between the two countries, Mr Faurie said: “The UK, which throughout its history has been involved in many armed conflicts on a tragic scale in the history of mankind – you are well aware of the fact that going to war is not the best scenario.”

