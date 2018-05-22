Tesco axing ‘confusing’ best-before labels on fruit and vegetables to cut food waste

Tesco is to remove “best-before” labels from nearly all its own-brand fruit and vegetables in a bid to cut food waste.

The supermarket giant says shoppers often find themselves “confused” by the difference between best-before and use-by dates – meaning perfectly edible food can often be thrown away.

In recent poll by the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI), less than half of people asked knew the meaning of “best before”, which indicates that food might not be at its optimum quality after this date, but is still safe to eat.

Use-by labels are used where there is a safety risk if the product is eaten past this date.

According to waste reduction body Wrap, two million tonnes of food is wasted each year in UK homes due to it not being used in time, with a third of this waste blamed on how shoppers interpret date labels.

Mark Little, Tesco’s head of food waste, said: “We know some customers may be confused by the difference between ‘best-before’ and ‘use-by’ dates on food and this can lead to perfectly edible items being thrown away before they need to be discarded.