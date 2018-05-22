Tesco puts 500 jobs at risk as it announces plans to shut Tesco Direct website

Tesco has said there is 'no route to profitability' for its Tesco Direct business. Credit: PA

Supermarket Tesco has put 500 jobs at risk after announcing plans to shut down its non-food website Tesco Direct. The decision follows a detailed review into the business, which Tesco said faced “a number of significant challenges” including high fulfilment and online marketing costs. Tesco said it “concluded that, despite its best efforts, there is no route to profitability for this small, loss-making part of the business”. Tesco Direct will cease trading on July 9 and the group will also close its fulfilment centre at Fenny Lock in Milton Keynes. The move puts approximately 500 staff at risk of redundancy.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Charles Wilson, Tesco’s chief executive for the UK & Ireland, said: “We want to offer our customers the ability to buy groceries and non-food products in one place and that’s why we are focusing our investment into one online platform. “This decision has been a very difficult one to make, but it is an essential step towards establishing a more sustainable non-food offer and growing our business for the future.”

Hundreds of workers are at risk of redundancy. Credit: PA