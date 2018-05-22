Tragic family remembered on second day of Grenfell Inquiry commemorations

A family of three generations who died in the Grenfell Tower fire and a woman who live-streamed her plight while stranded on the top floor are among 12 new victims who will be commemorated on the second day of inquiry hearings. Victims ranging from age three to 60 will be remembered by their loved ones on Tuesday as part of six special hearings dedicated to those who lost their lives in the June 14 blaze. Tributes are expected to be paid to Choucair family, including Nadia, 33, her husband Bassem Choukair, 40, their three children Mierna, 13, Fatima, 11, and Zainab, three, along with their grandmother Sirria, 60. They were all found on the 22nd floor where they lived, and the cause of death for the whole family was “consistent with the effects of the fire”.

Demonstrators demand justice for Grenfell victims and their families Credit: PA

Rania Ibrahim and her two little girls will also be remembered at the hearings at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in South Kensington. The 30-year-old uploaded a harrowing Facebook Live video while stranded at the top of the tower block. She was found with her children Hania Hassan, three, and Fethia Hassan, four, on the top floor where they lived. Loved ones of Hesham Rahman, 57, who was found dead in the flat where he lived alone, and of 45-year-old Deborah Lamprell, a front of house worker at Opera Holland Park, will also pay tribute.

A display commemorating victims of the Grenfell fire Credit: PA

Survivor Nicholas Burton, who escaped the tower, spoke about his wife, Maria del Pilar Burton. Widely regarded as the fire’s 72nd victim, the 74-year-old suffered from serious long-term health conditions prior to the disaster and died in January after never leaving hospital. Clarrie Mendy, a co-founder of the Humanity For Grenfell campaign group for the bereaved, will also pay tribute to her cousin Mary Mendy, 54, and Mary’s daughter Khadija Saye, 24, who were also remembered on Monday. The commemorative hearings began on Monday morning with a 72-second silence for each victim. Harrowing tributes were heard for a stillborn baby who died after his mother escaped the blaze, and a beloved father who was a hero and role model.

