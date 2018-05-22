What the papers say – May 22

Three official photographs from this weekend’s royal wedding feature prominently on the front pages on Tuesday. Kensington Palace released the snaps, which show the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex surrounded by their bridal party and the royal family, or sharing an intimate moment alone. The Sun uses one of the images as a cover wrap, highlighting the “smiles of pure joy” from the couple and their bridesmaids and page boys.

The Metro runs with the headline “Bride and Joy”, and says the official photos match a “most extraordinary” wedding.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is at the heart of the “captivating family portrait”, says the Daily Telegraph, which uses the photo across almost half of its front page. The paper leads, however, on a promise from ministers that a crackdown on wood burning stoves will be at the centre of a government drive to reduce air pollution.

The same story is featured on the front of the Daily Mail, which reports that households could be banned from burning “dirty” fuels in a bid to improve air quality and tackle a “national health crisis”.

Meanwhile, health matters also top the agenda for the Daily Mirror and the Independent, which both lead on a study that has claimed childhood leukaemia can develop when youngsters are not exposed to common germs.

The Times claims Google is helping users to uncover the identity of rape victims whose anonymity is protected by law, while one of the official royal wedding snaps dominates its front page.

Politics takes centre stage for The Guardian, which reports on the resignation of Ken Livingstone from the Labour party, while the Daily Express says Boris Johnson has ruled out a snap general election to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations.

A so-called “meltdown” on the railways leads the i, which says the biggest timetable change in decades caused “chaos” across the country.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star reports that Peter Kay fans were thrilled after he revealed he was working on a new TV sitcom, while the Financial Times says Barclays scored a significant victory after a court threw out fraud charges against it over its emergency fundraising from Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis.

