Woman accuses R Kelly of sexual abuse and giving her herpes

A woman has filed a lawsuit against R Kelly, accusing the singer of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with herpes and locking her in rooms for punishment.

Faith Rodgers said in the suit filed on Monday in New York that she met Kelly about a year ago after a concert in San Antonio, Texas.

The 20-year-old said during their relationship Kelly “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her.

R Kelly is one of pop music’s best-selling artists, with hits including Ignition, I Believe I Can Fly, and Bump N’ Grind.

Ms Rodgers, who appeared on Tuesday on CBS This Morning, said Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and told her his goal was to teach her how to have sex like a “mature woman”.

She said Kelly visited her hotel room after he flew her to New York to attend a show and she “submitted” to sex.