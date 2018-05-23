A warm and sunny day for most of the country

Western parts of the UK will have a warm and sunny day with plenty of blue sky around.

In central England and across Scotland, any early cloud will clear, leaving warm sunshine for the rest of the day.

In southeast England, the early cloud will clear to leave warm sunny spells during the day, but later in the afternoon the cloud will return and there will be a small risk of catching a brief, but perhaps heavy shower.

In northeast England the cloud will persist through much of the day, especially at the coast and this will keep the temperatures a little cooler here.

Top temperature 25 Celsius (77 F).