Australian archbishop stands aside after cover-up conviction

An Australian archbishop has said he will stand aside but does not intend to resign after becoming the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson was convicted on Tuesday in the Newcastle Local Court, north of Sydney, of concealing the sexual abuse of two altar boys by a paedophile priest in the 1970s.

The 67-year-old who has Alzheimer’s disease was released on bail and faces a prison term of up to two years when he is sentenced next month.

Wilson said he would stand aside on Friday after administrative arrangements were made to manage his archdiocese. He said he was still discussing the magistrate’s decision with his lawyers.

“While I do so, it is appropriate that, in the light of some of his Honor’s findings, I stand aside from my duties as archbishop,” Wilson said in a statement.

“If at any point in time it becomes necessary or appropriate for me to take more formal steps, including by resigning as archbishop, then I will do so,” he added. He has not said whether he is considering an appeal.