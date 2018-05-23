British American football player Charles Mack dies after ‘heart attack’ in Cambridgeshire Cats practice

A British American football player has died after suffering a suspected heart attack during a training session. Charles Mack, 36, collapsed on the sideline after feeling unwell during the Cambridgeshire Cats session at Coldham’s Common, Cambridge, on Sunday. The father-of-three was taken to the city’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he died.

Mack, 36, collapsed on the side-line while training. Credit: PA

Marco Fasulo, head coach of the Cambridgeshire Cats, led the tributes to Mr Mack, who joined the team in 2013. “Charles was a huge character around the team, always smiling and making people laugh,” he said. “He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, he touched the hearts of everyone he met. “He will be watching over the team from above. Rest in peace dear brother.”

Tributes have been paid to the Cambridgeshire Cats player. Credit: Handout/PA