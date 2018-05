Call to curb water use and leaks to prevent water shortages and wildlife damage

People need to use less water and companies must curb leaks to prevent future water shortages and damage to rivers and wildlife, the Environment Agency has warned. Many sources of water supplies are already overstretched and, with climate change and a growing population, much of England could see significant supply shortages by the 2050s – particularly in the South East. In England, almost 9,500 billion litres of freshwater were abstracted in 2016, which is enough to cover the whole of Greater London in nearly 6m (20ft) of water – reaching to the eaves of a two storey house, the EA said. Around 55% of water taken from freshwater sources was by utilities to provide public supplies, a report from the Environment Agency (EA) said.

But three billion litres a day are lost through leaks from pipes, which is about a fifth of the water put into the system, and is equivalent to the amount of water used by more than 20 million people in an average day. Large amounts of water are also wasted by households, where average use is 140 litres per person a day, so in total a third of water taken from the natural environment is wasted through leaks, treatment losses, and in the home. The amount of water taken out of the environment for households, industry and agriculture was already unsustainable for more than a quarter (28%) of groundwater resources in 2017, and almost a fifth (18%) of surface water such as rivers have also seen unsustainable levels of abstraction.

A third of water taken from the environment is wasted from leaky pipes, treatment or in the home (Rui Vieira/PA) Credit: A third of water taken from the environment is wasted from leaky pipes, treatment or in the home (Rui Vieira/PA)

That meant that somewhere between 6% and 15% of rivers were not in a good environmental condition, with more than three-quarters of chalk streams – a unique and globally important habitat – not in a good condition. Taking too much water out of the environment can harm wildlife such as fish, birds and aquatic plants, and damage wetlands which are important habitats for a host of animals and plants. And in the future, with climate change, river flows are predicted to increase in the winter and decrease in the summer, which along with drier conditions because of warmer temperatures could have a greater effect on wildlife. More stagnant water during droughts and higher temperatures could also lead to the spread of mosquito borne diseases such as dengue fever and West Nile virus, the report warned. Droughts could also cause waterborne diseases, breathing problems from increased dust, stress and anxiety.

