Completely cut alcohol from diet to help prevent cancer, experts say

Experts have urged people to completely cut alcohol from their diets to help prevent cancer.

Drinking alcohol “cannot be justified for other health reasons”, it was warned, as a new report highlights “strong evidence” the habit is the cause of many cancers.

The call comes as part of a string of recommendations on health and lifestyle choices which have been dubbed “a blueprint to beat cancer”.

The document, by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), urges people to limit alcohol consumption but states: “For cancer prevention, it’s best not to drink alcohol.”

Alcohol has been strongly linked to the development of six cancers, according to the WCRF analysis.

These are cancers of the bowel, breast, liver, mouth and throat, oesophagus and stomach, the last of which has been added in the third edition of the report.

While research suggests drinking can help protect against kidney cancer, the authors said: “This is far outweighed by the increased risk for other cancers.”