Cooler than it has been of late

This evening we’ll see a batch of showers moving in from the southeast and move in a northwesterly direction towards Wales overnight. By dawn there’s the chance that some of these showers will turn heavy and thundery. Further north across Scotland and N. Ireland it’ll be a dry and fairly clear night.

Tomorrow it’ll stay relatively quiet across the northwest with some decent sunny periods. In the south the showers will steadily feed in, merging into longer spells of rain come the afternoon and there’ll still be the risk of thunder. Temperatures will be cooler, especially across England and Wales in comparison to the last few days.

Friday will stay changeable and relatively cool. On Saturday we’ll see the return of bright and warm conditions in many areas and temperatures are expected to rise over the Bank Holiday weekend.