Countries behind cyber attacks face being ‘named and shamed’ by UK

The UK will take “necessary and proportionate action” to respond to online interference in elections as part of the Government’s approach to policing cyberspace.

Russia, North Korea and other states behind cyber assaults face being named and shamed under the Government’s doctrine.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright will say attempts to bring down critical infrastructure such as air traffic control towers through online attacks should be treated under international law in the same way as if they were targeted in bombing raids.

In a major speech he will set out on the record for the first time the Government’s position on applying international law to cyberspace.

He will stress that cyberspace cannot be a lawless world and states must set out what they see as the “rules of the road”.