DNA testing to 'reveal' if Loch Ness monster exists

The legend of the Loch Ness monster has baffled scientists for centuries – but now a group of experts hope modern technology will uncover what really lives in the Scottish lake. Professor Neil Gemmell, a scientist from New Zealand, will lead the team using DNA sampling techniques to discover if 'Nessie' exists. Genetic code will be extracted from the lake’s water, collected over a two-week period, to determine the creatures that make the lake their home.

Does Professor Neil Gemmell think they will find the Loch Ness monster?

The legend of the Loch Ness monster is embedded in Scottish folklore, with the earliest sighting of a “water beast” reported by an Irish monk in 565AD. It is said to have a long neck, with humps that protrude from the water – and more than 1,000 people claim to have spotted it. However, many believe the “monster” could be a large fish like a catfish or sturgeon.

