End 'jackpot time' for privateers in NHS, Jeremy Corbyn urges Theresa May at PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn urged Theresa May to end “jackpot time for the privateers” in the NHS as he blamed outsourcing for denying cash to patient care.

The Labour leader also accused the Government of “tearing up the founding principles of the NHS and putting private profit before public service”, something the Prime Minister denied, before he warned GPs are “leaving the profession in despair” with more needed.

Mrs May defended the Government’s healthcare record and claimed the proportion of spend in NHS England outsourced to the private sector “did not go up at all” last year – but did increase by 0.8% in Labour-controlled Wales.

She also accused Labour of having “scaremongered” at every general election about the Conservatives’ approach to the NHS, saying her party had always put more cash in and “improved NHS services” when in power.

Health dominated the leaders’ exchanges at Prime Minister’s Questions after the pair also paid tribute to the victims of Grenfell Tower and the Manchester Arena attack.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Corbyn said: “NHS budgets have increased by just 1% per year under this Government, but it’s jackpot time for the privateers – their share is up by 100% to over £9 billion per year.

“We learnt that Surrey NHS has just paid Virgin Healthcare £1.5 million, not for any service they delivered but because their bid wasn’t chosen – £1.5 million wasted on Virgin Healthcare that should have been spent on healthcare itself.”

The Labour leader said the National Audit Office has warned that NHS England’s handling of private contractors had put “patients at risk of serious harm”.