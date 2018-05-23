Fashion student to be sentenced for acid attack on former partner

A fashion student who poured sulphuric acid over her former partner’s face after he left her for another woman is due to be sentenced. Berlinah Wallace, 48, was acquitted of murdering Mark van Dongen but convicted of throwing a corrosive substance with intent following a four-week trial at Bristol Crown Court. She purchased a bottle of 98% concentration sulphuric acid and viewed 82 websites about it – including post-mortem images – after Mr van Dongen said their relationship was over. Wallace threw the liquid over the engineer as he slept in bed at her flat in Westbury Park, Bristol, in September 2015, and laughed as she told him: “If I can’t have you, no-one else can.”

Mark Van Dongen with his father Cornelius

The 29-year-old was left in a coma for four months, suffered extensive burns to his body, was left blind in one eye, paralysed from the neck down and had to have his lower left leg amputated. He died by euthanasia at a hospital in Belgium on January 2 2017. Mrs Justice Nicola Davies has already warned Wallace to expect a “significant” sentence on Wednesday. Prosecuting, Adam Vaitilingam QC, told the judge on Tuesday: “It was deliberate, sadistic. “It was pouring it on to his face with the intention of disfiguring him. As expressed by her – if she couldn’t have him no-one else would. “It was an attack on a man who was sleeping in her bedroom. He experienced the most catastrophic injuries almost imaginable. “The decision to end his life, we would submit, was inevitable.”

Berlinah Wallace in the dock at Bristol Crown Court