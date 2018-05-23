Fuel duty would be ‘cut by a fifth’ under new scheme

Fuel duty would be cut by a fifth under a radical scheme to change the way roads are paid for.

Drivers currently suffering from fuel prices at a three-and-a-half-year high would save 14p per litre under the Road Miles concept.

The proposal, developed by AA president Edmund King alongside his economist wife, Deirdre, would see drivers charged for every mile they drive over 3,000 miles per year.

Motorists would pay less than 1p per mile in the first year and there would be concessions for those living in the most rural areas and the disabled, according to Mr King.

The amount of revenue generated would lead to fuel duty being reduced from 70p per litre (including VAT) to 56p over five years.

Average UK forecourt prices currently stand at £1.26 per litre for unleaded and £1.30 for diesel. This is the most expensive both fuels have been since October 2014.