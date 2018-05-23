- ITV Report
German sweet company apologises for 'racist' Meghan Markle picture
A German sweet company has apologised for posting a picture of a chocolate-covered marshmallow dressed up as the Duchess of Sussex at her wedding to Prince Harry.
Super Dickmann quickly received criticism for its depiction of Meghan Markle after the image appeared on social media.
Shokokuss, a well-known sweet in Germany, was shown in bridal attire inside a cathedral.
An accompanying message read: "A foam in white".
The company quickly deleted the image following online backlash.
It later posted an apology, saying: "A big pardon! The world of Super Dickmann's is colourful and diverse and far from racist thoughts."
A spokesperson added that the picture was “stupid and embarrassing”.