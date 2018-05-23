GPs should be able to refer patients to knitting groups to combat loneliness

Family doctors should be able to access a Wikipedia-style information page so they can refer patients to social activities to help combat loneliness, a leading doctor has said. Meanwhile, there should be a national public campaign highlighting the issue which affects millions of Britons, according to the Royal College of GPs. Loneliness is as bad for someone’s health as obesity, said college chairwoman professor Helen Stokes-Lampard.

Official statistics show that one in every 20 (5%) English adults feels lonely “often” or “always”. An additional 16% said they felt lonely “some of the time”, and almost a quarter said they felt lonely “occasionally”, according to Office for National Statistics data.

In an interview with the Press Association, professor Stokes-Lampard said: “Loneliness is bad for your health. It’s as bad for your health as being significantly overweight or obese. “Lonely people see their GP more because they have other health problems, but sometimes their GP is the only person they speak to, that’s why GPs are interested in loneliness. “I’m not suggesting GPs can cure loneliness – we need to be there to be people’s doctors and have other people to sort out the loneliness so we can focus on disease.”

Previous research has suggested that every day a GP will see between one and five patients who are lonely. Professor Stokes-Lampard continued: “From a GP’s point of view, once they’ve identified there is an issue, we need to send somebody somewhere for this to be tackled and their particular needs to be identified. This can be done through social prescribing.” Social prescribing occurs when GPs can send patients to other, non clinical, services in the community.

“(This) is something that good GPs have always done, which is to know what is there in the community that can help this particular person, whether that’s charities, community groups, local council agencies, religious groups,” she added. “There are some fantastic initiatives already but we want this much more widely. “For some people what they’ll need is a hand with debt counselling, for other people it will be a disease-specific charity – like a Parkinson’s charity – for others it will be purely social stuff like ‘Knit and Natter’ or Contact the Elderly or Silverline. “For social prescribing we need access to up-to-date databases of what is out there. “But this is patchy around the country, sometimes local councils run them, sometimes the NHS runs them but we need some sort of standardised way of doing it that is kept up to date. “I propose a Wiki-style approach to doing it where organisations themselves contribute to the database – but it would need to be quality-assured.” “In this day and age, it should not be beyond the wit of man for us to do this.”

