Grammar school expansion fund will not improve children’s outcomes, study says

Grammar school students are unlikely to achieve more academically by the age of 14 than those who do not attend the selective state schools, a study has suggested.

Researchers also said attending a grammar school had no positive impact on a teenager’s self-esteem or their aspirations for the future.

The study, by the UCL Institute of Education, comes weeks after the Government announced controversial plans to pump £50 million into creating more places at grammar schools.

Those who led the research say the results indicate the cash should be directed elsewhere.

Professor John Jerrim, lead author of the study, said: “Our findings suggest that the money the Government is planning to spend on grammar school expansion is unlikely to bring benefits for young people.

“Even those children who are likely to fill these new places are unlikely to be happier, more engaged at school or have higher levels of academic achievement by the end of Year 9.”

Co-author Sam Sims added: “Schools across the country are already hard-pressed financially. Our research suggests that the Government would be better off directing their money towards areas of existing need, rather than expanding grammar schools.”