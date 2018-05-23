I get it, Home Secretary tells police

The Home Secretary will seek to draw a line under an era of running battles between Government and the police by acknowledging the mounting pressures faced by officers. Sajid Javid will use his first major speech since his appointment to offer an olive branch to rank-and-file personnel following years of acrimony over funding cuts and staffing reductions. Pointing to the experiences of his brother, who is a senior police officer, Mr Javid will make clear he understands the impact of the job.

Addressing the annual conference of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) in Birmingham, the Home Secretary will pledge to provide “tools, the powers and the back-up that you need to get the job done”. He will say: “For those of you who stand on the front line, be in no doubt that I will be standing with you. “I’m not arrogant enough to turn up here after three weeks in the job and tell you how to do yours. “What I will say is that I am listening and I get it. I get that there’s increased demand.” Striking a softer tone than his two Tory predecessors when addressing the annual conference, Mr Javid will cite accounts shared with him by frontline police personnel.

