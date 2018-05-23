'I've learnt to love myself': What is it like living with a visible facial difference?

Chloe was sitting with her friends in a London pub when a man came over to point and stare at her. He told her she looked ugly and ridiculous.

"That wasn't fun at all," she told ITV News.

Chloe has a visible facial difference, a facial birthmark she was born with.

As a teenager, she struggled with looking different from her friends.

"When I was 15, 16 onwards, I really started to feel uncomfortable in how I looked and it got to a point where I felt really miserable about myself inside, and I just felt like I wasn't pretty or like everyone else at all. Like I was never going to be accepted fully," she said.

But she can look past that now, she says with a sly smile. "Hopefully, I'm beautiful in my own way."