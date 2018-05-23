- ITV Report
Lawyer apologises after ranting in New York shop after hearing workers speaking Spanish, but insists he is 'not racist'
The Manhattan lawyer who was captured on camera delivering a rant in a New York sandwich shop after becoming enraged that many members of staff and customers were speaking in Spanish, has apologised, insisting he is "not racist".
In the video which was posted on Facebook last week, Aaron Schlossberg shouts: "Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English... Every person I listen to... This is America!"
He also threatens to call immigration officials as he says he suspects that workers in the shop are in the country illegally.
In an apology posted on his Twitter account a week after the video was published online, Mr Schlossberg said he "apologised" to the "people he insulted".
He continued that watching the footage had "opened his eyes" and that the way in which he expressed himself was "unacceptable and not the person I am.
"I see that my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry.
"While people should be able to express themselves freely, they should do so calmly and respectfully.
"What that video did not convey is the real me.
"I am not racist.
"One of the reasons I moved to New York is precisely because of the remarkable diversity offered in this wonderful city.
"I love this country and this city, in part because of immigrants and the diversity of cultures immigrants bring to this country.
"Again, my sincerest apologies to anyone and everyone I hurt."
Since it appeared online last Tuesday, the video has been watched more than 6.8 million times.
US media reported Mr Schlossberg had been evicted from the Manhattan building where he had a part-time office, over the comments he made.
The footage was filmed by Emily Serrano, a woman who was speaking in Spanish in the shop when Mr Schlossberg became irate, and was put online by the husband of a friend she was with.
After she accused Schlossberg of being "ignorant", he reportedly told Ms Serrano to go "back to her country" and insulted her intelligence.
Ranting at the Fresh Kitchen staff, Mr Schlossberg went on to say he doubts many of them have the correct documentation to be working in the US and threatens to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
"So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country," he tells a worker in the shop.
"If they have the balls to come here and live off my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here the least they can do is speak English."
Ms Serrano again accuses Mr Schlossberg of being "ignorant", but he then insults her, telling her: "Maybe you shouldn't eat that sandwich today. Take a break from the food."
Becoming angry, Ms Serrano retorts that she hopes Mr Schlossberg gets hit by a car.
Mr Schlossberg then storms out of the shop.
Ms Serrano reported he threw his sandwich into some fruit.