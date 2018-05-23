Lawyer apologises after ranting in New York shop after hearing workers speaking Spanish, but insists he is 'not racist'

The Manhattan lawyer who was captured on camera delivering a rant in a New York sandwich shop after becoming enraged that many members of staff and customers were speaking in Spanish, has apologised, insisting he is "not racist".

In the video which was posted on Facebook last week, Aaron Schlossberg shouts: "Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English... Every person I listen to... This is America!"

He also threatens to call immigration officials as he says he suspects that workers in the shop are in the country illegally.

In an apology posted on his Twitter account a week after the video was published online, Mr Schlossberg said he "apologised" to the "people he insulted".

He continued that watching the footage had "opened his eyes" and that the way in which he expressed himself was "unacceptable and not the person I am.

"I see that my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry.

"While people should be able to express themselves freely, they should do so calmly and respectfully.

"What that video did not convey is the real me.

"I am not racist.

"One of the reasons I moved to New York is precisely because of the remarkable diversity offered in this wonderful city.

"I love this country and this city, in part because of immigrants and the diversity of cultures immigrants bring to this country.

"Again, my sincerest apologies to anyone and everyone I hurt."