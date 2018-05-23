Marks & Spencer admits online operation is unfit for digital age

“The genesis of any turnaround starts with the recognition of the unvarnished truth” - the words of the new chairman of Marks and Spencer, Archie Norman.

The unvarnished truth about M&S isn’t pretty. This morning the company has reported another fall in annual profits and revealed that sales of both food and clothing continue to slip.

But then you’ve heard that tale before, many times. The shocking “truth” is that M&S admits its online operation is unfit for the digital age.

Shopping is moving online at pace but M&S.com is “too slow”, some of its systems are “outdated” and the new online distribution at Castle Donington is still “struggling to cope” with peak demand.

This is an extraordinary failure to face up to.

In 2007 M&S signed a contract with Amazon (yes, Amazon) to run its website. In 2014, at great expense (£500 million) and to great fanfare, it relaunched M&S.com on its own platform and opened a “state of the art” distribution centre at Castle Donington to process online orders. Four years on and neither works as planned.