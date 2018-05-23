Marks & Spencer profits plunge amid store closure plan

Marks & Spencer has unveiled another year of falling profits as the high street giant counts the cost of its transformation programme.

The retailer reported a 62.1% fall in pre-tax profit to £66.8 million in the year to March 31 as it was dragged down by £321.1 million in costs linked to a store closure programme.

The results come a day after M&S said it is to close more than 100 stores by 2022 as it accelerates a transformation programme that will see thousands of jobs put at risk. The closures will affect its clothing and home stores, which have underperformed for years.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: “At our half-year results in November I outlined the need for accelerated change at M&S.

“The first phase of our transformation plan, restoring the basics, is now well under way and the actions taken have increased the velocity of change running through our business.

“These changes come with short-term costs which are reflected in today’s results.”