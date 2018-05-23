Moroccan World Cup bid escalates complaint about U.S territories inclusion in decision making process

The Moroccan bid for the 2026 World Cup has escalated its complaint to FIFA about four overseas United States territories being allowed to vote on who should host the tournament. The North African country is up against a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the US, and the contest between them is now too close to call with just three weeks to go until the vote in Moscow on June 13. This World Cup bidding process is the first FIFA has run since the notorious 2010 vote to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar, respectively. Those decisions were made by just 22 men on FIFA's executive committee but the 2026 choice will be made at the pre-Russia 2018 Congress by all of FIFA's 211 member associations, minus those with a conflict of interest. That has always meant the four bidding nations could not vote but Morocco is adamant the exclusion should also extend to American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands, as American Samoans are considered US nationals and the inhabitants of the other three have even stronger ties as US citizens.

FIFA will decide the host of the 2026 World Cup on the eve of the 2018 edition Credit: PA

The Moroccan bid team first flagged this issue up to FIFA on April 26 and football's world governing body wrote back three weeks later to say it was up to the delegates from each member association to declare a conflict of interest themselves but none had done so. The relevant clause in the bidding rules is 4.2 and it states: "In the event that a delegate of the FIFA Congress has a conflict of interest, such delegates shall not perform their duties in connection with, and the member association represented by such delegate shall decline to participate in, the voting process of the FIFA Congress for the decision to award the right for the hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup." A day later, FIFA told Press Association Sport that this issue would be dealt with in Moscow, which suggested this row could continue up to the vote itself. It is now understood that Morocco is unhappy with this stance and has written to FIFA again expressly asking for the four territories to be told they cannot vote.

In 2010 The FA failed in a bid to bring the 2018 to England Credit: PA