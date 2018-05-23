New online tool launched to get children cycling in bid to tackle obesity

Children across Britain will have the chance to learn to ride a bike in a new initiative aiming to help combat childhood obesity.

Launched by HSBC UK and British Cycling, Ready Set Ride is an online resource built for children from as young as 18 months to eight years old and will introduce youngsters to bikes and the benefits of exercise.

Government statistics show nearly a third of children aged two to 15 are overweight or obese, with younger generations becoming obese at earlier ages and staying so for longer.

In 2014/15 it was estimated the NHS in England spent £5.1 billion on overweight and obesity-related ill-health.

TV presenter Helen Skelton is a supporter of the campaign and called for more parents to get out on their bikes with their children.

The mother-of-two said: “There’s a lot of pressure on modern parents to do so much, but this is an online tool that gives you examples and ideas.

“All the little games, my kids love. They’re not thinking ‘oh this is good for me, I’m doing a physical activity which is going to help me balance on my bike’, they’re thinking ‘I want to beat my mum’ and it’s a game. And as soon as you put a time clock on it, that’s the best thing ever because it’s a race.

“Parents are so stressed and frazzled because they are being pulled in a million directions, and this is easy.

“Ultimately, the goal is to get kids off the games and onto their bikes.”