New York judge evicts 30-year-old man Michael Rotondo from his parents' home

A 30-year-old man has been ordered by a judge to leave his parents' home.

Michael Rotondo, who has been living at his family home in Camillus, New York, will now have to move elsewhere.

Parents Christina and Mark Rotondo told the court they have been asking their son to leave for several months, having served him with five eviction notices between February 2 and March 30.

The couple decided to sue their son after the letters did not persuade him to vacate their home.

In court, Mr Rotondo demanded a six month notice period to vacate the property, but Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood said his demands were "outrageous" and issued an eviction order.