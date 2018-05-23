NHS legal challenge backed by Stephen Hawking reaches High Court

A campaign group backed by the late Professor Stephen Hawking will begin its High Court challenge against Jeremy Hunt over plans to allow private companies to play a greater role in the NHS. The JR4NHS group was founded by three doctors and a university professor, and supported by the renowned physicist until his death in March. Prof Hawking had warned that introducing commercial companies to run parts of the health and social services would amount to an “attack on the fundamental principles of the NHS”.

A judicial review by the four remaining claimants against the introduction of accountable care organisations (ACOs) is due to begin in London on Wednesday. The campaigners say ACOs will “Americanise” the NHS and set the boundary of what care is free and what has to be paid for – and that they will be paid more if they save money. Mr Hunt’s Department of Health and Social Care has rejected claims about ACOs as “irresponsible scaremongering”. NHS England is due to hold a national 12-week consultation on the contracting agreements for the ACOs, which supporters say will help to better co-ordinate care and improve patient services. However, when announcing his support for the legal action in December, Prof Hawking said the NHS “must be protected from those who want to privatise it”.

