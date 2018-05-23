Oxford University under pressure to improve student diversity

Oxford University is under fresh attack for failing to open up places to students from disadvantaged and ethnic minority backgrounds. The latest annual admissions statistics report by the university showed just 11% of UK undergraduates came from disadvantaged areas, up from 7% in 2013. The proportion of students identifying as black and minority ethnic was 18% last year, up from 14% in 2013. There was a slight increase in the number of admissions from state schools during the same period, from 57% to 58%.

Labour MP David Lammy, who has repeatedly criticised Oxford and Cambridge over their records on admissions, said the figures showed little had changed in recent years. “The progress is glacial. The truth is that Oxford is still a bastion of white, middle class, southern privilege. That is what it is,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “They have to explain why you are twice as likely to get in if you are white as if you are black and why you are more likely to get in if you are from the South than the North of England when you apply. “Thirty black pupils applied for computing last year. Not one of them gets in. Are we really saying there isn’t a black student in Britain who can apply for computing who is worth a place at Oxford? Surely not.”

