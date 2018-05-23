Police chief blasts BBC over ‘wholly inaccurate’ Manchester terror attack documentary

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. Credit: PA

Manchester’s police chief has described a BBC documentary aired on the anniversary of the city’s arena terror attack as “entirely misleading” and “wholly inaccurate”. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Ian Hopkins hit out at the broadcaster in a two-page open letter on Wednesday. He said he was left “saddened” by the impact Manchester: The Night Of The Bomb had on families and survivors a year on from the suicide bombing, which left 22 people dead. The senior police officer criticised the use of “explicit”footage from the night of the attack on May 22 last year, claiming some families were left asking “is this my loved one on the floor?”

Mr Hopkins wrote: “This documentary… is in our view entirely inappropriate and I deeply regret the impact the actions of the production company and the BBC may have on those who matter most – the victims’ families and survivors of one of the worst terrorist attacks this country has ever seen.” Mr Hopkins said he wrote the letter to explain why his force did not take part in the programme and correct its “wholly inaccurate reporting”. He denied suggestions he inferred from the documentary that GMP officers and staff were held back from the arena. Mr Hopkins said: “This is untrue and is an unwarranted attack on GMP police officers who, as the actual footage showed, acted bravely in response to this horrific attack. “At no point were GMP officers and staff held back and they were immediately deployed to the Arena to save life and protect people.” He said his force declined to participate in the documentary because it was hamstrung by legal constraints in discussing the attack in the context of an ongoing investigation.

