Reducing meat consumption and eating more veg could help prevent obesity

Cutting back on meat and eating more vegetables could help prevent obesity among the middle-aged and elderly, a study suggests. While previous evidence has suggested vegan and vegetarian diets may cut the risk of becoming overweight, researchers say less extreme changes may still have benefits. Reducing the amount of animal products and sticking to a more plant-based diet was found to be linked to lower body mass index (BMI), body fat and waist circumference among adults over 45.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The study, by researchers from Erasmuc MC Rotterdam in the Netherlands, will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna, Austria. Lead author Zhangling Chen said: “Our study suggests that a more plant-based and less animal-based diet beyond strict adherence to vegan or vegetarian diets may be beneficial for preventing overweight or obesity in middle-aged and elderly populations. “In other words, eating a plant-based diet to protect against obesity does not require a radical change in diet or a total elimination of meat or animal products. “Instead, it can be achieved in various ways, such as moderate reduction of red meat consumption or eating a few more vegetables.”

The researchers suggested a reduction in red meat consumption Credit: The researchers suggested a reduction in red meat consumption