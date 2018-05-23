Search for missing MH370 plane to end next week, Malaysia says

The latest search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will end next week, Malaysia’s new transport minister said.

The plane vanished on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

So far the search has not turned up anything that could shed light on one of the world’s biggest aviation mysteries.

A year after the official search in the southern Indian Ocean by Australia, Malaysia and China was called off, Malaysia signed a “no cure, no fee” agreement with Texas-based Ocean Infinity to resume the hunt for the plane.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the latest search was due to end in April but was extended twice until May 29 at Ocean Infinity’s request. He said the government will decide its next course of action next week.

“There will be no more extensions," Mr Loke said. "It cannot continue forever. Let’s wait until May 29 and we will then decide how to proceed.”