What the papers say – May 23

A variety of stories lead the front pages on Wednesday – but many feature photos of the Duchess of Sussex at her first official engagement since marrying Harry. The Daily Telegraph carries a snap of the new royal giggling as she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Prince of Wales’ charity work ahead of his 70th birthday. It runs alongside a story about Michael Gove, who is said to have launched an “attack” on Philip Hammond, accusing him of being “short-sighted” for blocking “green Brexit” proposals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror describes the Duchess of Sussex as being “all smiles” at her first outing since the wedding, smiling as her husband’s speech was interrupted by a pesky bumblebee. The paper leads, however, on a story claiming Boris Johnson wants his own private jet to carry out Brexit business.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Another image of the Duchess of Sussex dominates The Times front page, which says she “cut a composed figure” until the bee halted Harry’s flow. Brexit also features on the front, with the paper reporting on claims by the governor of the Bank of England that households are at least £900-a-year worse off since the referendum vote.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing is also marked on several front pages, with the i running with the headline “united we stand” as Britain joined the city in remembering the 22 victims.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro describes Manchester as “a city united”, while leading on an upcoming speech by the new Home Secretary to the Police Federation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express calls for pensioners to have a dedicated minister to look out for their interests, while the Daily Mail says a poll revealed voters feel the House of Lords is “out of touch”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent reports that Brussels rejected Theresa May’s new customs proposals less than 24 hours after she set it out, while the Financial Times says Republicans in the US are launching a revolt against Donald Trump’s rescue of Chinese telecoms firm ZTE.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin was accused of cheating during a triathlon race.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star reports that a heatwave from Spain will bring warm weather for the bank holiday weekend.