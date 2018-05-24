£850m Sea Ceptor missile defence system enters into service

A new missile defence system which will protect the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers has entered into service, the Defence Secretary will announce on Thursday. Sea Ceptor, developed at a cost of about £850 million, can intercept and destroy enemy missiles travelling at supersonic speeds. It will be deployed aboard the Navy’s Type 23 frigates and is said to be able to deal with multiple targets at the same time, protecting an area of around 500 square miles over land or sea. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who will make the announcement at the Rusi Sea Power conference in London, said the system would “protect our nation against the intensifying threats we face today and in the future”.

The type 23 frigate HMS Montrose (MBDA/Ministry of Defence/PA) Credit: The type 23 frigate HMS Montrose (MBDA/Ministry of Defence/PA)

He said: “Fitting our warships with this ground-breaking technology not only protects our Navy but shows we are world leaders at sea. “HMS Argyll will be the first ship to deploy with this cutting-edge system when she heads to support peace and security in the Asia Pacific region later this year.” The news follows successful trials and a test firing campaign which started last year, including from HMS Argyll off the coast of Scotland. HMS Westminster and HMS Montrose, the second and third ships to be fitted with the system, have also carried out successful firings. Sea Ceptor is being fitted to replace the Sea Wolf system on the Type 23 frigates.

The news follows a successful test firing campaign (MBDA/Ministry of Defence/PA) Credit: The news follows a successful test firing campaign (MBDA/Ministry of Defence/PA)